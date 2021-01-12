Dr. David Woodard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Woodard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Woodard, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Dr. Woodard works at
Locations
HCA Florida West Cardiology Specialists - Davis Hwy8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 4, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 655-8364
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had him for 10 years now. Implanted my ICD and treats my conduction issues. Great Dr. to talk with. Knows his stuff.
About Dr. David Woodard, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1598736670
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodard has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodard.
