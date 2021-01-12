Overview

Dr. David Woodard, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Woodard works at HCA Florida West Cardiology Specialists - Davis Hwy in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.