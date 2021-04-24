Dr. David Woodard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Woodard, MD
Overview
Dr. David Woodard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Geneva, IL.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group351 Delnor Dr Ste 400, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 668-0833
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Woodard is an excellent Dr. He answered all my questions before and after surgery. After surgery I went home with very little pain. It makes you feel good when the Dr. calls you personally to make sure that you are ok after being released. Very please with his care.
About Dr. David Woodard, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Medical Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.