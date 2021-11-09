Overview

Dr. David Wood, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at ImageMed in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.