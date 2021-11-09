Dr. David Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wood, MD
Overview
Dr. David Wood, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Wood works at
Locations
ImageMed3301 N Miller Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 907-7572Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was incredibly gracious and took a very long time explaining my condition and the procedure he was recommending. His staff was supportive and very good at what they do, especially the ultrasound tech. The procedure was successful, and their follow up was thorough. I felt very well taken care of.
About Dr. David Wood, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871586685
Education & Certifications
- LAC+USC Medical Center
- Lac/Olive View-Ucla Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of California At Berkeley
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
