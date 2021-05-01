Dr. David Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Wood, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
Locations
Cape Cod ENT Specialists65 CEDAR ST, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 790-0611
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr wood diagnosed a rare problem that no other doctor could. I will be forever grateful to him for this, as it made a great change in my life.
About Dr. David Wood, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1053300467
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
