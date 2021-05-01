Overview

Dr. David Wood, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at Cape Cod Ear Nose Throat Spclts in Hyannis, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.