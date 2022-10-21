Overview

Dr. David Woo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Woo works at Ga in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.