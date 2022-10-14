Dr. David Wong, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wong, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Wong, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.
Bronxcare Health System1650 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 518-5814Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
I have been putting off my bunion and hammer toe surgery for many years. Dr. Wong reassured me that surgery would be fine. I finally got my surgery done, and I am so happy. I finally can wear sandals with pride and have no more pain. I am forever grateful to Dr. Wong. He is honest, patient, and kind. I highly recommend him.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Cantonese
- St. John's Episcopal Hospital
- Jamaica Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
