Overview

Dr. David Wong, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Hawaii Vascular And Endovascular in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Port Placements or Replacements, Embolectomy, Thrombectomy and or Vessel Exploration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.