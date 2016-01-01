Dr. David Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Wong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They graduated from University of Panama / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ellenville Regional Hospital and Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Interventional Pain Clinic - Ocoee1530 Citrus Medical Ct Ste 101, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (321) 320-8790Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Pain Control Center1885 STATE ROUTE 52, Liberty, NY 12754 Directions (845) 292-0078
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellenville Regional Hospital
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
About Dr. David Wong, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1023202280
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Rush University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- University of Panama / Faculty of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.