Overview

Dr. David Wong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They graduated from University of Panama / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ellenville Regional Hospital and Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus.



Dr. Wong works at Advanced Interventional Pain Clinic in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Liberty, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.