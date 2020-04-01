Dr. David Wolinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wolinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Wolinsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Wolinsky works at
Locations
-
1
CCF - Weston2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5124
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolinsky?
Dr. David Wolinski was very professional and thoroughly discussed my cardiopulmonary condition with me via teleconference facetime. i feel that he is the Dr to finally get to the bottom of my health condition and to provide me with a plan of meaningful care. I would recommend him to my friends and family for care. RN from Stuart, FL 04/01/2020
About Dr. David Wolinsky, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1164420998
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hospital
- St Lukes Hosp
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- COLUMBIA COLLEGE
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolinsky works at
Dr. Wolinsky has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.