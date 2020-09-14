Overview

Dr. David Wolfsohn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Wolfsohn works at Connecticut Gastroenterology Consultants in Guilford, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Vomiting Disorders and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.