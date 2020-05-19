Dr. David Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wolf, MD
Overview
Dr. David Wolf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Wolf works at
Locations
-
1
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-8916
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolf?
The best Saved my life Thorough really cares
About Dr. David Wolf, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1801998950
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Esophageal Varices and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.