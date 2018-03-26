Dr. David Wolf, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wolf, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Wolf, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery.
Dr. Wolf works at
Locations
-
1
W Padilla and Associates PA2502 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 Directions (713) 224-0555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolf?
I love Dr. Wolf the atmosphere is so relaxing and he is very good at what he do...been going there since 2013......
About Dr. David Wolf, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1376546051
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.