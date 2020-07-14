Overview

Dr. David Witzel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Witzel works at Pine Street Pediatrics Associates in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.