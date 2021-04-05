Dr. David Witt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Witt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Witt, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Locations
Smilow Cancer Hospital5520 Park Ave Ste 203, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 502-8400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Properly diagnosed my rare disease (myelofibrosis). Only complaint is he is never on schedule. It is not unusual to wait for an hour after your appointment time.
About Dr. David Witt, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French, German and Spanish
- 1487652665
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Beth Israel Hosp
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Princeton U
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witt has seen patients for Anemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Witt speaks French, German and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Witt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.