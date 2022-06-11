Dr. David Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Wilson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Lawrenceville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Good Samaritan Hosp-Harbor UCLA MC
Locations
CardioVascular Group - Lawrenceville755 Walther Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-0399
CardioVascular Group - Johns Creek4365 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 450, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 495-2442Tuesday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a great experiences with Dr Wilson over the past five years. He has performed a couple of life changing procedures for me and worked closely with my oncologist at a critical time. He is the most down to earth doctor and one of the most highly skilled ones I have had. He answers all my questions and never seems rushed. I spent one night in the hospital after a procedure. The nursing staff sang his praises. One nurse said he was always trying new things. He wanted what was best for his patients AND the nursing staff. As a native Atlantan, I am so glad this Indiana native son and great doctor came South and stayed!!
About Dr. David Wilson, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1265428445
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hosp-Harbor UCLA MC
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
