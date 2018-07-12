Dr. David Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Wilson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They completed their residency with Barrow Neurological Institute
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
Barrow Brain And Spine - Chandler1875 W Frye Rd Ste 300, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (602) 351-6820
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo West Campus
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Wilson by another specialist. He is very knowledgable and displayed an excellent bedside manner, as I faced an uncertain prognosis. He took the time to explain the findings revealed through a brain MRI and what the options were in a way I understood (i.e. layman's terms), while also setting my mind at ease. Dr Wilson put forth a great "plan of care," as well, concerning my overall health. I highly recommend him as an excellent neurosurgeon! Thank you Dr. Wilson & God bless!
About Dr. David Wilson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1093995052
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.