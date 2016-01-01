Dr. David Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Campus Eye Center2108 Harrisburg Pike Ste 100, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 544-3900
Campus Eye Center222 Willow Valley Lakes Dr Ste 1800, Willow Street, PA 17584 Directions (717) 544-3900
- Lancaster General Hospital
- University of Florida
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Haverford College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
583 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
