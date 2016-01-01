Overview

Dr. David Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Williams works at Campus Eye Center in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Willow Street, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.