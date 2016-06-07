Dr. David Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Williams, MD
Dr. David Williams, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Laureate Medical Group1110 W Peachtree 11 Fl St Ste 1100, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions
Sandy Springs6135 Barfield Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-8500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Tanner Neurology905 Dixie St, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 812-5910
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've suffered from migraines my entire adult life and have been to numerous Drs in the past. It seemed I was just another patient with an imaginary headache and quickly dismissed. Dr. Williams has never made me feel that way. He genuinely cared about finding the right treatment for me.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Emory University Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Neurology
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Tremor, Gait Abnormality and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
