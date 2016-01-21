Overview

Dr. David Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Williams works at VITREO RETINAL SURGERY in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Saint Cloud, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.