Overview

Dr. David Wilhelm, MD is an Urology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Wilhelm works at Amarillo Urology Associates LLP in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Removal and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.