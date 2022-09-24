Dr. David Wilgarde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilgarde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wilgarde, MD
Overview
Dr. David Wilgarde, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Preventive Medicine Clinics3001 E Tahquitz Canyon Way Ste 108, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 320-4292Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wilgarde is one of the best doctors I’ve ever had! He is extremely knowledgeable about many health issues and takes his time to insure his patients understand their treatment options. With his broad knowledge of medicine, he treats his patients with care is very through. In his current position with Preventive Medicine Centers he treats Bio Identical Hormones. I can honestly say he has changed my life! Things his patients should know is to not give up and to keep on the meds and follow up with him. Over the 4 years I have been his patient, he has helped me obtain a healthier lifestyle and diet and I have been able to reach my goal of loosing 100lbs and feel like I did in my 30’s . I’m so grateful that he continues his position at the center. Thank you Dr Wilgarde.
About Dr. David Wilgarde, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1790785467
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilgarde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilgarde accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilgarde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilgarde speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilgarde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilgarde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilgarde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilgarde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.