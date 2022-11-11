Overview

Dr. David Wiles, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Wiles works at Southeastern Spine, Brain and Joint in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Ooltewah, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.