Dr. David Wild, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Wild, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Holy Name Cardiology Assoc954 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-2300
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-2300Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Holy Name Medical Center
Aetna
Amerihealth
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Humana
QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Wild is a caring and compassionate provider. He listened to my concerns and helped me tremedniously. Even though I was told he had a full schedule, his office booked me and he stayed later in the day to see me. I feel confident in his care. Doctors like these should be cherished.
Cardiology
English, Hebrew
NPI: 1013112671
UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Wild has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wild accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Wild has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wild on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wild speaks Hebrew.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wild. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wild.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wild, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wild appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.