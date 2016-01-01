See All Psychiatrists in Rockford, IL
Overview

Dr. David Wight, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockford, IL. They completed their residency with Maricopa Med Center

Dr. Wight works at Wight Care Clinic in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wight Care Clinic
    7019 Rote Rd Ste 105, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-4632
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Phobia
Anxiety
Phobia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Phobia

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Phobia
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Medication Management
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Services
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ECOH
    • MultiPlan
    • The Alliance

    About Dr. David Wight, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740471317
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maricopa Med Center
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
