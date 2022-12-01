Dr. Wiggans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Wiggans, MD
Overview
Dr. David Wiggans, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Wiggans works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Internal Medicine8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 368-6424
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiggans?
Dr. Wiggans is the consummate professional.
About Dr. David Wiggans, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1750368155
Education & Certifications
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiggans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiggans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiggans works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiggans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiggans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiggans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiggans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.