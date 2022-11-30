Dr. Wien has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Wien, MD
Overview
Dr. David Wien, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
David P Wien MD LLC708 Greenbank Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 998-1866
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First time visit with Dr. Wien and he was very thorough, answered all my questions, was not rushed at all, and really listened. I came in thinking that I needed one item to address my issue and after discussing it with Dr. Wien, he led me down an alternative path. Very helpful!
- 1912904038
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
