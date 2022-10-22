Overview

Dr. David Whitney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville.



Dr. Whitney works at Tri-State Orthopaedics in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Nerve Block, Somatic and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.