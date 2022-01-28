Dr. David Whitley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Whitley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Whitley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Whitley works at
Locations
Brevard ENT Center1099 Florida Ave S, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 632-6900
Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital701 W Cocoa Beach Cswy, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Directions (321) 799-7111
Rockledge Hma LLC110 Longwood Ave, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 636-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first visit with Brevard ENT. I was totally at ease with Dr. Whitley and relaxed immediately..he was very kind and he went over my medical issues carefully. I definitely would go back for for my yearly throat cancer checkups.
About Dr. David Whitley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitley works at
Dr. Whitley has seen patients for Dizziness, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Whitley speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitley.
