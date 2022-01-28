Overview

Dr. David Whitley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Whitley works at Brevard ENT Center in Rockledge, FL with other offices in Cocoa Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.