Dr. David Whiteman, MD
Dr. David Whiteman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Southern Plastic Surgery3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 370, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 622-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Do your diligence when looking for YOUR surgeon. I saw 2 surgeons for consults and I’m so grateful I went for a 3rd. Dr. Whitman took more time, listened and made great recommendations for my Brest lift. I felt like I his priority from that first appointment on. He has an incredible office staff and super friendly and knowledgeable team at Northside. My recovery and results are exactly what I wanted. You will know he is the perfect doctor in that Free consult.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Vancouver Hospital and Health Science Center
- St Michaels Hosp
- Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
- Schulich School of Medicine And Dentistry
Dr. Whiteman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whiteman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whiteman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiteman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiteman.
