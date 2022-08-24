Dr. David White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David White, MD
Overview
Dr. David White, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm2317 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 300, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 881-4112
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best bedside manners, up to date, very knowledgeable about all neurological diseases.
About Dr. David White, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1871882357
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.