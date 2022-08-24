Overview

Dr. David White, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. White works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.