Dr. David White Sr, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurotology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. White Sr works at Eastern Oklahoma Ear, Nose & Throat in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.