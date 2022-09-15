See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. David White Sr, MD

Neurotology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David White Sr, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurotology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.

Dr. White Sr works at Eastern Oklahoma Ear, Nose & Throat in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Oklahoma Surgery Center LLC
    5020 E 68th St, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 492-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 15, 2022
    He has been my ENT for over 30 years. Dr. White has great bedside banter, is very through, and is a wonderful surgeon. Period. His assistance will the rest of my fantastic team of doctor at St. Francis Health Systems are the BEST!!
    BarneyFife — Sep 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David White Sr, MD
    About Dr. David White Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1508864836
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
