Dr. David Whiddon, MD
Overview
Dr. David Whiddon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Locations
Clearwater Office430 Morton Plant St Ste 301, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Countryside2414 Enterprise Rd, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Trinity2044 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 110, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Countryside3251 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 201, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 461-6026
WellSpan Orthopedics25 Monument Rd Ste 290, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 812-4090
WellSpan Urgent Orthopedics2319 S George St, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 812-4090
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This morning I walked over three miles in 45 minutes, did some mild sprints and conditioning in the park and love showing off my new knees. Today is my one-year anniversary from my right knee replacement. Dr. Whiddon and team were awesome for the first replacement and the second one went just as well (if not better) just six weeks later. I highly recommend Dr. Whiddon and the robot assisted surgery. The team as a whole and the care that they put into my recovery was way above expectations.
About Dr. David Whiddon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Naval Med Center Portsmouth
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whiddon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whiddon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whiddon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whiddon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whiddon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiddon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiddon.
