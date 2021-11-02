Dr. David Wexler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wexler, MD
Overview
Dr. David Wexler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Uc-San Diego Med Ctr.
Locations
David Brian Wexler, MD8484 Wilshire Blvd Ste 715, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 818-3821
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wexler?
Dr. Wexler is the only psychiatrist I’ve ever known who truly understands me and my personal struggles with mental health. As an unlikely survivor of a series of rare medical incidents, the integrity of my brain has been absolutely crucial to my recovery; Dr. Wexler has been there for me from the very beginning. The level of care I’ve received from Dr. Wexler has been extraordinary. His attention to minute detail and out of the box approach to treatment-resistant depression has quite literally saved my life more than once. I will be forever grateful to have a genuinely passionate and considerate psychiatrist like Dr. Wexler in my life!
About Dr. David Wexler, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1881721496
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- Uc-San Diego Med Ctr
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wexler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wexler speaks French and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wexler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wexler.
