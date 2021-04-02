See All Allergists & Immunologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. David Wertheim, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Wertheim, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Wertheim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn.

Dr. Wertheim works at ProHEALTH Care Associates LLC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Food Allergy, All Types of Food Poisoning and Anaphylaxis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Allergy & Immunology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gregory Rosner, MD
Dr. Gregory Rosner, MD
10 (34)
View Profile
Dr. Hanan Salman, MD
Dr. Hanan Salman, MD
10 (455)
View Profile
Dr. Brian Chung, DO
Dr. Brian Chung, DO
10 (32)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Prohealth
    1 Dakota Dr Ste 312, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 608-2898

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Food Allergy
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anaphylaxis
Food Allergy
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anaphylaxis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wertheim?

    Apr 02, 2021
    Dr. Wertheim and his staff were polite friendly and I was seen fairly quickly and I am a new patient. He was very thorough and explained how to get better control of my asthma. I am feeling 100 times better and it’s because of his care. I’m so grateful and would highly recommend him.
    Grateful patient — Apr 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Wertheim, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Wertheim, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wertheim to family and friends

    Dr. Wertheim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wertheim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Wertheim, MD.

    About Dr. David Wertheim, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285738849
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Penn
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Wertheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wertheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wertheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wertheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wertheim works at ProHEALTH Care Associates LLC in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wertheim’s profile.

    Dr. Wertheim has seen patients for Food Allergy, All Types of Food Poisoning and Anaphylaxis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wertheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wertheim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wertheim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wertheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wertheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Wertheim, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.