Dr. David Wernsing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Wernsing, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 800 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 789-7366
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Wernsing with problems from my hiatel hernia. He diagnosed the problem, repaired the problem and made me a new person. I highly recommend him!!
About Dr. David Wernsing, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pa Hospital Uphs
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- General Surgery
