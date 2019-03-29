Overview

Dr. David Wernsing, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.