Overview

Dr. David Wendt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Wendt works at Sheffield Family Health Center in Sheffield Village, OH with other offices in Rocky River, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.