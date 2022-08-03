Overview

Dr. David Wells-Roth, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maywood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Wells-Roth works at Premier Brain and Spine in Maywood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc Surgery and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.