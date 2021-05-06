Dr. David Weitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Weitman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Weitman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.
Locations
St. Joseph Hospital360 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 907-1617
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weitman did my first back surgery in 2013. When I found out I had to have another back surgery, there was no other Dr. that I would have do it, except for Dr. Weitman. He knows his stuff and he is the best around.
About Dr. David Weitman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1891783254
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weitman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weitman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weitman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Broken Neck and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weitman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weitman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weitman.
