Overview

Dr. David Weitman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Weitman works at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Broken Neck and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.