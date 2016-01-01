See All General Surgeons in West Orange, NJ
Dr. David Weithorn, MD

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Weithorn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. 

Dr. Weithorn works at Professional Associates in Surgery LLP in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Associates in Surgery
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 206, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 731-5005
  2. 2
    Montefiore Medical Center Moses Campus
    3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 731-5005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

About Dr. David Weithorn, MD

  • General Surgery
  • English
  • 1033504303
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • General Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Weithorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weithorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Weithorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weithorn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weithorn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weithorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weithorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

