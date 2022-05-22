Overview

Dr. David Weissgold, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Burlington, VT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with University Of Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Weissgold works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in South Burlington, VT. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.