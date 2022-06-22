Dr. David Weissberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Weissberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Weissberger, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Weissberger works at
Locations
-
1
PCSI - Wellington10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 967-4118
-
2
PCSI - Atlantis5401 S Congress Ave Ste 204, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 967-4118Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weissberger?
I saw Dr. Weissberger for a number of years, until I moved to Clermont (Orlando). He was terrific, very knowledgeable and caring. If I return to that area I wouldn’t hesitate to see him again for my COPD.
About Dr. David Weissberger, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish
- 1235179573
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Temple University - A.B. Biology
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weissberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weissberger works at
Dr. Weissberger has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Bronchiectasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weissberger speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.