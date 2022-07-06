Dr. David Weiss, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Weiss, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Weiss, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
-
1
West End Foot and Ankle7650 E Parham Rd Ste 215, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 445-8368
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss?
Dr. Weiss is fantastic. He's a podiatrist but I wish I had a primary care doctor like him. He is prompt, explains everything, asks if I have questions, and asked the right questions. He called my cell the day after surgery to check on me, and a nurse from his office called the next 2 days just to make sure all was well. Highly competent and also relational. I highly recommend to anyone needing a podiatrist!
About Dr. David Weiss, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1609886878
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Northside Medical Center
- Northside Hospital
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.