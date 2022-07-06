See All Podiatrists in Richmond, VA
Dr. David Weiss, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Weiss, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Weiss works at West End Foot and Ankle in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West End Foot and Ankle
    7650 E Parham Rd Ste 215, Richmond, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 445-8368

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stress Fracture of Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Plantar Fasciotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Dr. Weiss is fantastic. He's a podiatrist but I wish I had a primary care doctor like him. He is prompt, explains everything, asks if I have questions, and asked the right questions. He called my cell the day after surgery to check on me, and a nurse from his office called the next 2 days just to make sure all was well. Highly competent and also relational. I highly recommend to anyone needing a podiatrist!
    Corinna Lain — Jul 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Weiss, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609886878
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia Northside Medical Center
    Internship
    • Northside Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Weiss, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiss works at West End Foot and Ankle in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Weiss’s profile.

    Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

