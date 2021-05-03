See All Neurologists in Abington, PA
Dr. David Weisman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Weisman, MD

Neurology
2 (31)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Weisman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State School of Medicine - Hershey and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Weisman works at Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease and Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd
    1151 Old York Rd Ste 200, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alzheimer's Disease
Cognitive Function Testing
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Alzheimer's Disease
Cognitive Function Testing
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.1
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(22)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Weisman?

May 03, 2021
Dr Weisman is an excellent neurologist. I was searching for a new neurologist a few years ago and I made an appointment with Dr. Weisman hoping for the best. I was pleasantly surprised of how knowledgeable he is with MS. Dr. Weisman examined me and thoroughly went over my medical history and MRI. He answered my questions. He is very professional and he made me feel at ease. His treatment plan has helped me tremendously. I have been going to him ever since. I am so thankful to be under his care.
Sharnae Wilson — May 03, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Weisman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Weisman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Weisman to family and friends

Dr. Weisman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Weisman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Weisman, MD.

About Dr. David Weisman, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295832723
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UC San Diego Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • St. Mary's Hospital - San Francisco
Residency
Medical Education
  • Pennsylvania State School of Medicine - Hershey
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Weisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Weisman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Weisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weisman works at Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Weisman’s profile.

Dr. Weisman has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. David Weisman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.