Overview

Dr. David Weisman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State School of Medicine - Hershey and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Weisman works at Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease and Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

