Dr. David Weisman, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (26)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Weisman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Weisman works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Saint Augustine in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL, Sebring, FL, St Augustine, FL, Palatka, FL, Macclenny, FL, Orange Park, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Delray Beach, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    10058 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Jacksonville Beach Office
    905 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  3. 3
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  4. 4
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    7 Ryant Blvd, Sebring, FL 33870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 314-6354
  5. 5
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    9889 Gate Pkwy N Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  6. 6
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    1100 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 220, St Augustine, FL 32080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 436-6420
  7. 7
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 854-2540
  8. 8
    Palatka
    524 Zeagler Dr, Palatka, FL 32177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 325-2836
  9. 9
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    725 S 6th St, Macclenny, FL 32063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  10. 10
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    9759 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  11. 11
    Jacksonville Clinic
    1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Orange Park, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 644-0092
  12. 12
    Jacksonville Clinic & First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    3900 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  13. 13
    Tenet Florida - West Palm Beach
    1411 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 804-9295
  14. 14
    TFPS NSMC 3001 NW 49 Ave, Ste 301
    2307 W Broward Blvd Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 739-2273
  15. 15
    South Florida Heart Institute
    5035 Via Delray, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 804-9295
  16. 16
    Tenet Florida Physicians Services LLC
    3375 Burns Rd Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 804-9295

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypotension
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Hypotension
Heart Disease
Chest Pain

Hypotension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 09, 2021
    Excellent!
    Jack Purcell — Jun 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Weisman, MD
    About Dr. David Weisman, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235302803
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wake Forest Bapt Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brandeis U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weisman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weisman works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Saint Augustine in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL, Sebring, FL, St Augustine, FL, Palatka, FL, Macclenny, FL, Orange Park, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Delray Beach, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Weisman’s profile.

    Dr. Weisman has seen patients for Hypotension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

