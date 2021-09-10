Dr. David Weiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Weiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Weiser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weiser works at
Locations
Florida Eye Associates502 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 727-2020
Ambulatory Surgery Ctr Brevrd719 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 727-2020
Florida Eye Associates5510 Murrell Rd, Viera, FL 32940 Directions (321) 727-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have always had an excellent experience with Dr. Weiser and also the medical staff at the Viera location. Waiting room wait time not unusually long. He performed both my cataract lens replacement surgeries with outstanding success. He chairside manner is respectful and professional.
About Dr. David Weiser, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1932150455
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Institute
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Colum Presby Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiser works at
Dr. Weiser has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Floaters and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiser.
