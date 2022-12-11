Dr. Weir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Weir, MD
Overview
Dr. David Weir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Weir works at
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He take time to listen to my health concerns. His courtesy with professionalism make my visit confident and very pleased to be under his care.
About Dr. David Weir, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Weir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weir.
