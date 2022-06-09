Overview

Dr. David Weintritt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Weintritt works at Virginia Cancer Specialists - Old Town Alexandria in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.