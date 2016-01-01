Overview

Dr. David Weintraub, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Weintraub works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill in New York, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari's Deformity, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.