Dr. David Weintraub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weintraub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Weintraub, MD
Overview
Dr. David Weintraub, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Weintraub works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill130 E 77th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-3900
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery & Spine at Great Neck805 Northern Blvd Ste 100, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 550-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weintraub?
About Dr. David Weintraub, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1417191750
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weintraub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weintraub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weintraub works at
Dr. Weintraub has seen patients for Chiari's Deformity, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weintraub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weintraub has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weintraub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weintraub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weintraub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.