Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Weinstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.
UCF Health for OCSO3400 Quadrangle Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (407) 266-3627Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UCF Health9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 160, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 266-3627
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fortified Provider Network
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
HE WAS SO KIND. AND UNDERSTANDING. WILL GO BACK TO HIM AGAI IF NEED BE.
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1194046144
- Good Samaratin Hosp
- New York Medical College
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
