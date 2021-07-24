Dr. David Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Weiner, MD
Dr. David Weiner, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
Excellent physician. Did great work diagnosing and treating a long-term condition that was mishandled by previous doctors. Very personable. Highly recommend.
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013941673
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|St Luke S Roosevelt Hospital Center|St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School|Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Circumcision, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Epididymitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weiner speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.